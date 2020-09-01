Found a longer version of North Star from Transformers - U2 Feedback

Old 01-09-2020, 11:09 AM   #1
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
 
Registered Dude's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: NWT
Posts: 4,626
Local Time: 04:44 PM
Found a longer version of North Star from Transformers


About 2:30 seconds of it.

Kinda crappy quality, But most we've heard to this point I think..
Old 01-09-2020, 11:17 AM   #2
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
this song sucks.
Old 01-09-2020, 11:22 AM   #3
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,291
Local Time: 04:44 PM
I like the music quite a bit but Bono's melody isn't very good and the lyrics are awful. The chorus is jarring but with a bit of tightening this could be a pretty good song. I'd love it if they had a mellotron based album
Old 01-09-2020, 01:44 PM   #4
Blue Crack Addict
 
mikal's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Black Lodge
Posts: 25,756
Local Time: 02:44 PM
Man. This place sometimes. Like occasionally it’s cool to hear something new.
Old 01-09-2020, 01:59 PM   #5
Blue Crack Addict
 
DaveC's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: mar-a-lago delenda est
Posts: 20,185
Local Time: 03:44 PM
it might be cool to hear something new but that doesn't necessarily mean that the song is any good.
Old 01-09-2020, 02:02 PM   #6
Blue Crack Addict
 
Hewson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Your own private Idaho
Posts: 29,423
Local Time: 03:44 PM
a bit of tightening
Old 01-09-2020, 08:24 PM   #7
Refugee
 
ChargedVT's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: South Australia
Posts: 1,773
Local Time: 06:14 AM
Yeah that's direct from the movie with the talking and background noiss edited out. It sounds like bits of the song stuck together out of order and with vocals missing.
I'm still amazed this didn't least appear on the movie soundtrack.
Old 01-09-2020, 09:52 PM   #8
Blue Crack Supplier
 
lazarus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Los Angeles, California
Posts: 39,987
Local Time: 12:44 PM
with a bit of tightening
something something Lance's Mom
Old 01-09-2020, 11:45 PM   #9
Blue Crack Addict
 
LuckyNumber7's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Washington, DC
Posts: 15,472
Local Time: 03:44 PM
this song sucks.


Disagree. Just turn off the microphone and it’s a good song.
Old 01-10-2020, 10:17 AM   #10
Refugee
 
zoocarolina's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: Charlotte, NC, USA
Posts: 1,476
Local Time: 04:44 PM
Thx for sharing, interesting and definitely a WIP, would be shocked if we ever see a full completed version, perhaps on a box set eventually
Old 01-10-2020, 06:39 PM   #11
The Fly
 
Sickly Vulpine's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 63
Local Time: 12:44 PM
Thanks for posting the clip, I recall seeing a video with all the background noise included(characters talking?)around the time the flick was released.

This may not be a popular opinion, but the song does absolutely zero for me(live versions included) and I would genuinely detest it being on a future studio album. I find it funny for a song titled North Star that the song really has little direction and seems to go almost nowhere. That they decided to toss it away on some bloated, trashy, cgi michael bay brain dead epic piece of shit seems totally apt to me. It would seem to indicate they never truly bought into the song. It just sounds so generic and bland. Again, just my two cents. If it floats your boat, more power to you.

What I would actually be cool with is the track showing up on some sort of odds and ends type release so that we can have a proper listen. That, or perhaps they may try to tackle the song again by re-recording it for a bonus track, B-side or something. I just don't really don't want it to take up space on a studio album....at least not in the states it was presented in.
Old 01-11-2020, 08:44 AM   #12
Acrobat
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Posts: 390
Local Time: 08:44 PM
On the spectrum of cringe-worthy Bono lyrics, and let's face it, there are endless candidates, "Here I am, a space cowboy" is up there with "Candy floss, Ice cream!" as one of the very worst. Just a disaster. This song was never any better than a B-side, which is shocking to me since I feel it (or at least the title) was bouncing around for years. Wasn't this what they worked on with Michael W. Smith?
Old 01-13-2020, 05:17 AM   #13
War Child
 
gweeps's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Kingston ON, Canada
Posts: 731
Local Time: 03:44 PM
I always liked the acoustic version.
Old 01-13-2020, 11:52 AM   #14
Refugee
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,291
Local Time: 04:44 PM
he's still a child. no-one tells him "no"
Old 01-27-2020, 02:09 PM   #15
War Child
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Baltimore
Posts: 703
Local Time: 08:44 PM
I'm in the minority here in that I actually love the song and the lyric. To me, it's one of the better vocal melodies they've written in recent years and the "I can't wait, I can't wait..." part does it for me. I'd love to hear a form of this recorded in the future.

That said, this version seems overwrought, musically, and they didn't get a very good vocal take from Bono.

An acoustic re-recording, a la "Flower Child," would sound lovely.
Old 01-28-2020, 01:00 PM   #16
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Stateless
Posts: 63,424
Local Time: 03:44 PM
Should have gone with Maurice instead
Old 01-29-2020, 08:22 PM   #17
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Ohio
Posts: 5,176
Local Time: 08:44 PM
Should have gone with Maurice instead

That literally made me LOL
