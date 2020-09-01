Sickly Vulpine The Fly



Join Date: Dec 2016 Posts: 63 Local Time: 12:44 PM

Thanks for posting the clip, I recall seeing a video with all the background noise included(characters talking?)around the time the flick was released.



This may not be a popular opinion, but the song does absolutely zero for me(live versions included) and I would genuinely detest it being on a future studio album. I find it funny for a song titled North Star that the song really has little direction and seems to go almost nowhere. That they decided to toss it away on some bloated, trashy, cgi michael bay brain dead epic piece of shit seems totally apt to me. It would seem to indicate they never truly bought into the song. It just sounds so generic and bland. Again, just my two cents. If it floats your boat, more power to you.



What I would actually be cool with is the track showing up on some sort of odds and ends type release so that we can have a proper listen. That, or perhaps they may try to tackle the song again by re-recording it for a bonus track, B-side or something. I just don't really don't want it to take up space on a studio album....at least not in the states it was presented in.