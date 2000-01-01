2861U2 Rock n' Roll Doggie

Album of opening tracks / closing tracks ETA: oops... meant to post in the general EYKIW section. My bad.



As we wait a few more months (or years) for U2's next album (or two), which is totally finished (unless they go back and re-work everything), let's create some tracklists. Take all 14 opening songs and all 14 closing songs and come up with what you think is the best tracklist for each.



Songs of Opening Songs

1. Love Is All We Have Left

2. Where The Streets Have No Name

3. Beautiful Day

4. Zoo Station

5. Discotheque

6. I Will Follow

7. Sunday Bloody Sunday

8. Helter Skelter

9. The Miracle

10. Zooropa

11. Vertigo

12. Gloria

13. No Line On The Horizon

14. A Sort Of Homecoming



Songs of Closing Songs

1. Yahweh

2. The Troubles

3. Is That All?

4. Wake Up Dead Man

5. Cedars Of Lebanon

6. The Wanderer

7. Grace

8. All I Want Is You

9. Shadow And Tall Trees

10. Mothers Of The Disappeared

11. 40

12. 13 (There Is A Light)

13. MLK

14. Love Is Blindness