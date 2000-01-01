|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Today, 08:34 AM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
Band-aid
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: watching the Cubs
Posts: 4,274
Local Time: 10:33 AM
|
Album of opening tracks / closing tracks
ETA: oops... meant to post in the general EYKIW section. My bad.
As we wait a few more months (or years) for U2's next album (or two), which is totally finished (unless they go back and re-work everything), let's create some tracklists. Take all 14 opening songs and all 14 closing songs and come up with what you think is the best tracklist for each.
Songs of Opening Songs
1. Love Is All We Have Left
2. Where The Streets Have No Name
3. Beautiful Day
4. Zoo Station
5. Discotheque
6. I Will Follow
7. Sunday Bloody Sunday
8. Helter Skelter
9. The Miracle
10. Zooropa
11. Vertigo
12. Gloria
13. No Line On The Horizon
14. A Sort Of Homecoming
Songs of Closing Songs
1. Yahweh
2. The Troubles
3. Is That All?
4. Wake Up Dead Man
5. Cedars Of Lebanon
6. The Wanderer
7. Grace
8. All I Want Is You
9. Shadow And Tall Trees
10. Mothers Of The Disappeared
11. 40
12. 13 (There Is A Light)
13. MLK
14. Love Is Blindness
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|