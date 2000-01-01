|
|Today, 09:02 AM
|#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Posts: 962
Local Time: 03:38 AM
|
'Achtung Baby' tiny photo in large?
Hi. I was wondering if anyone has available to post, or has a link to, a particular photo from 1991.__________________
It's from the Achtung Baby sleeve (some editions), and it's one of the regular photos in the grid on front and back. I'm talking about the one with all 4 members sitting on the floor, and they appear to be sitting on a grid-pattern. Bono in shades, etc.
Anyone have this in large? It's such a great photo, but I have never seen it in full size, I think.
|Today, 09:11 AM
|#2
|
Blue Crack Supplier
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: Netherlands
Posts: 32,746
Local Time: 07:38 PM
|
You mean this one?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAeiH_nERgU/
