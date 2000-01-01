|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 04:41 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Idaho
Posts: 206
Local Time: 05:04 PM
|
Tour of U2-releated sites in Dublin
Not really sure where to post this - but I figured 'musical journey' kinda fits.
I am headed to Dublin this summer for the first time ever and am looking to see lots of U2-related sites. If I recall the atu2 website had a 'Tour of Dublin' portion on their site for those that wanted to see all of the U2-related stuff there; but sadly, that website is no more...
Does anyone have that resource or something similar or can recommend a tour - I found one such tour on the interweb but was maybe looking for something more self-guided.
Thanks in advance.
Kevin
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|