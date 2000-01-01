Bean_Counter The Fly

Join Date: Aug 2004 Location: Idaho Posts: 206 Local Time: 05:04 PM

Tour of U2-releated sites in Dublin Not really sure where to post this - but I figured 'musical journey' kinda fits.



I am headed to Dublin this summer for the first time ever and am looking to see lots of U2-related sites. If I recall the atu2 website had a 'Tour of Dublin' portion on their site for those that wanted to see all of the U2-related stuff there; but sadly, that website is no more...



Does anyone have that resource or something similar or can recommend a tour - I found one such tour on the interweb but was maybe looking for something more self-guided.



Thanks in advance.

Kevin