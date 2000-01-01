Tour of U2-releated sites in Dublin - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong > It's A Musical Journey
Reload this Page Tour of U2-releated sites in Dublin
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Idaho
Posts: 206
Local Time: 05:04 PM
Tour of U2-releated sites in Dublin
Not really sure where to post this - but I figured 'musical journey' kinda fits.

I am headed to Dublin this summer for the first time ever and am looking to see lots of U2-related sites. If I recall the atu2 website had a 'Tour of Dublin' portion on their site for those that wanted to see all of the U2-related stuff there; but sadly, that website is no more...

Does anyone have that resource or something similar or can recommend a tour - I found one such tour on the interweb but was maybe looking for something more self-guided.

Thanks in advance.
Kevin
Bean_Counter is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:04 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×