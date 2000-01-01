"Circulate" on Pop - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 04:28 PM
Ai
Join Date: May 2020
Posts: 7
Local Time: 06:25 PM
"Circulate" on Pop
Maybe this is nothing, but I recently noticed the concept of "circulation" comes up at least twice on Pop - will have to think if there are perhaps more instances.

Discotheque: "Circulate, regulate, oh no / You cannot connect it"

WUDM: "Listen over the sounds of blades in rotation / Listen through the traffic and circulation"

I've never understood what the first part of the quoted Discotheque line meant anyway, and adding the concept again at the end of the album made me think to think a bit more.

Any ideas?
