|Today, 07:11 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 1
Local Time: 12:54 AM
|
ZooTV Live in Sydney audio rip from 2020
Looking for some kind soul who has a rip of the ZooTV Live in Sydney that was live streamed for Fan Club members for 48 hours in April 2020. I have vinyl and CDs (do folks still listen to those? lol) to offer in trade. PM or email if you can help out. Thanks!
