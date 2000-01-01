ZooTV Live in Sydney audio rip from 2020 - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 07:11 PM
Babyface
 
ZooTV Live in Sydney audio rip from 2020
Looking for some kind soul who has a rip of the ZooTV Live in Sydney that was live streamed for Fan Club members for 48 hours in April 2020. I have vinyl and CDs (do folks still listen to those? lol) to offer in trade. PM or email if you can help out. Thanks!
