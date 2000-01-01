Exit61 Babyface

Join Date: Apr 2005 Posts: 1 Local Time: 12:54 AM

ZooTV Live in Sydney audio rip from 2020 Looking for some kind soul who has a rip of the ZooTV Live in Sydney that was live streamed for Fan Club members for 48 hours in April 2020. I have vinyl and CDs (do folks still listen to those? lol) to offer in trade. PM or email if you can help out. Thanks!