Today, 03:19 PM
|#1
|
Babyface
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 27
Local Time: 04:56 PM
|
Wanted: EA 9592 Sunglasses in Red
Hi all,
Looking to find a pair of the NLOTH Era EA9592 sunglasses (shield with the stars on the side) preferably in the red color scheme.
Additionally open to HTDAAB sunglasses in the red color.
Located in the US, happy to use PayPal!
Thanks a ton.
