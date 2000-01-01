one_cool_dude17 The Fly



Join Date: Apr 2005 Location: Jackson Posts: 281 Local Time: 06:57 PM

U2 stuff for sale Hello, I’m selling off a rather large bunch of U2 items that I’ve collected over many years. Lots of CDs (some doubles), some books and a few DVDs that I’ve received from other collectors. The live cds and dvds are not factory pressed. They are cd-rs & dvd-rs). The Zoolaide dvd is in PAL format. Just want to be clear. Asking $150 for the lot + shipping. Prefer to ship within the United States to avoid any international shipping problems which seem to be happening a lot these days. Send me a PM if you’re interested or have any questions. Thanks.