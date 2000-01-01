U2 Silver CDs For Sale - U2 Feedback

Old Today, 05:18 PM
Refugee
 
theedge111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Posts: 1,621
U2 Silver CDs For Sale
Not CDRs these are all Pressed Silver CDs

1. U2 The Real Thing - Rotterdam June 15th 1992 Ahoy Stadium from KTS 2cd set $140

2. The Complete Boston 83 Tapes - Boston May 29th 1983 bonus tracks KRO studios Netherlands October 14 1980. - 2cd set from the swinging pig records $125

3. Outside Broadcast single CD with rare cardboard outlet slip cover around the jewel case. - recordings from the 1992 US leg of the Zoo Tour. From Nikko Records. $100


I’ve got lots of photos of the CDs just post or pm your email and I will send them to you.

Thanks
F4967A79-BF0E-492B-91A4-670FCC1B2717.jpg   003551F6-B015-4EFA-A951-F66C0BBA8989.jpg  

9FF0A0B8-E141-466D-9D88-D6CC77DD4D71.jpg  
