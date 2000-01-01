U2SJ Refugee



U2 Bono guitar pick with kite Hi U2 fans!



It's Marisa here the girl that brought you Mercy many years ago.

I lost my favorite guitar pick and I'm pretty devastated I was just about to frame it but since we moved I have not been able to find it.

I know it's a total longshot but if anyone ever receives an extra that year of 2001 and want to sell it to a true fan I would actually love to buy it from you.

I have a pic of what mine looked like.

Thanks friends!

Marisa