|Today, 01:52 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: San Jose, Ca USA
Posts: 2,090
Local Time: 12:54 PM
|
U2 Bono guitar pick with kite
Hi U2 fans!
It's Marisa here the girl that brought you Mercy many years ago.
I lost my favorite guitar pick and I'm pretty devastated I was just about to frame it but since we moved I have not been able to find it.
I know it's a total longshot but if anyone ever receives an extra that year of 2001 and want to sell it to a true fan I would actually love to buy it from you.
I have a pic of what mine looked like.
Thanks friends!
Marisa
