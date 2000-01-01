U2 Bono guitar pick with kite - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Still Haven't Found What You're Looking For? > All I Want Is U2
Reload this Page U2 Bono guitar pick with kite
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #1
Refugee
 
U2SJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: San Jose, Ca USA
Posts: 2,090
Local Time: 12:54 PM
U2 Bono guitar pick with kite
Hi U2 fans!

It's Marisa here the girl that brought you Mercy many years ago.
I lost my favorite guitar pick and I'm pretty devastated I was just about to frame it but since we moved I have not been able to find it.
I know it's a total longshot but if anyone ever receives an extra that year of 2001 and want to sell it to a true fan I would actually love to buy it from you.
I have a pic of what mine looked like.
Thanks friends!
Marisa
U2SJ is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:54 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×