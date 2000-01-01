Searching for these live shows… - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Still Haven't Found What You're Looking For? > All I Want Is U2
Reload this Page Searching for these live shows…
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 01:35 PM   #1
The Fly
 
one_cool_dude17's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Jackson
Posts: 285
Local Time: 03:05 PM
Searching for these live shows…
If anyone out there has these cds and would like to help another avid collector obtain them, please let me know!

- Shopping Eugene
- Amazing Grace *
- Hallelujah My Girl (jewel case variant)
- Astrodome Tour (jewel case variant)
- Dutch Stations *
- Las Vegas (1997 - Soundboard)
- Santiago (Thunderball)
- Mexico (Thunderball)
- Summernight
- Is This A Party Or What *
- Zoo Tour Zurich *

* = a show that’s priority

Thanks!
one_cool_dude17 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:05 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×