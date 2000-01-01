Rare Official U2 Stuff and Bootlegs for sale - U2 Feedback

Rare Official U2 Stuff and Bootlegs for sale
Hi everyone,

I am selling a part of my private U2 collection.
Here you find a list:

Official:

- From The Ground Up/Book CD Fan Release
$50
- Medium Rare and Remastered 2cd/Unreleased Fan Edition
$40
- The Joshua Tree Remastered&Live LO Set/sealed
$40
- U2-3D LP Remixes/sealed
$30
- Live at the Marquee LP/sealed
$25
- Songs of Experience 2x LP blue/sealed
$30

Bottlegs (original silver pressings):

- Bono‘s Birthday Party 2cd set/Zoo Tv live from Rotterdam
70$
- An Emotional Goodbye 2cd set/Popmart London IEM
50$
- A Call from Texas 2 cd set/Zoo Tv
35$
- Miss Sarajevo 2 cd set/Popmart
30$
- Elevation in Vienna/Elevation Tour
45$
- Now that you have found what you have been looking for
Part 1-Nr. 381/500 8cds+1 DVD
75$
- Now that you have found what you have been looking for
Part 2-Nr. 58/500 7cds+2 DVDs
75$

Shipping not included in above prices

For more information/pics contact me via mail
julian.hoeller@gmx.at
Attached Thumbnails
5CFB1F70-4940-4277-9395-0DC3CBF7A8B1.jpg   44406733-3806-4F06-930D-CD579434FA30.jpg  

D1E0B083-D818-476E-B8AF-B102E7AE4E36.jpg  
