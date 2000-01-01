|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 01:18 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: Vienna
Posts: 79
Local Time: 09:19 AM
|
Rare Official U2 Stuff and Bootlegs for sale
Hi everyone,
I am selling a part of my private U2 collection.
Here you find a list:
Official:
- From The Ground Up/Book CD Fan Release
$50
- Medium Rare and Remastered 2cd/Unreleased Fan Edition
$40
- The Joshua Tree Remastered&Live LO Set/sealed
$40
- U2-3D LP Remixes/sealed
$30
- Live at the Marquee LP/sealed
$25
- Songs of Experience 2x LP blue/sealed
$30
Bottlegs (original silver pressings):
- Bono‘s Birthday Party 2cd set/Zoo Tv live from Rotterdam
70$
- An Emotional Goodbye 2cd set/Popmart London IEM
50$
- A Call from Texas 2 cd set/Zoo Tv
35$
- Miss Sarajevo 2 cd set/Popmart
30$
- Elevation in Vienna/Elevation Tour
45$
- Now that you have found what you have been looking for
Part 1-Nr. 381/500 8cds+1 DVD
75$
- Now that you have found what you have been looking for
Part 2-Nr. 58/500 7cds+2 DVDs
75$
Shipping not included in above prices
For more information/pics contact me via mail
julian.hoeller@gmx.at
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|