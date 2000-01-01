|
Today, 06:44 AM
#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Europe
Posts: 120
Local Time: 02:21 PM
|
Original vintage fly sunglasses
Hi there !!! I have for sale 3 original 1974 foldable fly shades for sale, colors are light blue, light grey and light brown.
These are no reproduction or replicas , these are the real deal. Same model Bono used in 1991/92.
Also for sale : bolle lunasport dark green , exact same model and color Bono used in 1993 during the zooropa tour.
This is also mint condition, as it was kept in a display at the factory itself since 1968.
All kept in smoke free and no Sunlight conditions. Dust free as well, no scratches.
I assume the brown foldable and dark green are the most favored. The light brown 1974 goes for 750€ and the dark green goes for 1500€.
fly shades
