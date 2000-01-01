EnderBowen Babyface



Looking for the U2 A2Z MTV Marathon (for POP) Good day y'all!



Back in 1997 when U2 premiered Discotheque it was on a "special" called U2 A2Z MTV, which played all of U2's videos in alphabetical order, including the new single. I recorded this on VHS but I don't know where that went and I don't really have a way to pull it off of there. I can't find it on YouTube anywhere. There MUST be a U2 fan somewhere who recorded this and converted it to digital. If you are that U2 fan, or you know someone who is, please let me know. I'd love to get my hands on it. Bonus if you've got the commercials it aired with (I love that kind of stuff).



One last bonus thing... when U2 delayed POP from Christmas 96 they sent the label some postcards that said Expect Nothing But The Best, and I THINK included a 30 second to one minute audio reel that had a part of Discotheque and a part of Wake Up Dead Man (the latter of which had a mix that included additional parts that didn't make it into the final mix). I found similar things on YouTube to this, but not THAT particular one. Does anyone know who might have this?



Wish I'd kept these things. It's nostalgia and inspiration for me.