zoutv Babyface

Join Date: Nov 2002 Posts: 2 Local Time: 09:27 PM

Looking for 'Kindergarten Achtung Baby' CD Hi All - In one of the super deluxe editions of Achtung Baby, there is a 6 CD set. Within the set is the 'Kindergarten' Achtung Baby which are early demos of the final album. Anyone know where I can get just this CD? The whole set is anywhere from $100-200++ and it's kind of crazy to buy all of that just for the one CD. Except this CD, I have everything else that comes with that box set.



Thanks!