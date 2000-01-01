jonicus Babyface

Adam Clayton Autograph Hi everyone, I’ve been a huge fan of Adam Clayton since I was 14, but it was only recently in the past few years that I actually picked up the bass guitar.



As I’m creating my adult “play room” I would really love to hang a picture of him on the wall. So I started thinking about maybe where can I find an autographed picture, and I’m really worried about fakes.



Would anyone have a suggestion on where would be a more reliable location to look for such a thing?



Thank You!