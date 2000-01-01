Which version/source for Mysterious Ways in the ZOOTV doc? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page Which version/source for Mysterious Ways in the ZOOTV doc?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Yesterday, 11:26 PM   #1
Acrobat
 
bizkitgto's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: New York
Posts: 367
Local Time: 01:13 AM
Which version/source for Mysterious Ways in the ZOOTV doc?
I really love the version of Mysterious Ways used in the ZOOTV documentary (extras on the U2 ZOOTV - Live From Sydney DVD). Does anyone know the source (which tour stop) was played at the end of the documentary? It wasn't the Sydney version.

You can hear it hear playing @ 48:10 (link below)

Link: https://youtu.be/tOvJpYJiiAI?t=2946

Link
bizkitgto is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:13 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×