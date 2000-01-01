|
|
|Yesterday, 11:26 PM
|#1
|
Acrobat
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: New York
Posts: 367
Local Time: 01:13 AM
|
Which version/source for Mysterious Ways in the ZOOTV doc?
I really love the version of Mysterious Ways used in the ZOOTV documentary (extras on the U2 ZOOTV - Live From Sydney DVD). Does anyone know the source (which tour stop) was played at the end of the documentary? It wasn't the Sydney version.
You can hear it hear playing @ 48:10 (link below)
Link: https://youtu.be/tOvJpYJiiAI?t=2946
