Link I really love the version of Mysterious Ways used in the ZOOTV documentary (extras on the U2 ZOOTV - Live From Sydney DVD). Does anyone know the source (which tour stop) was played at the end of the documentary? It wasn't the Sydney version.You can hear it hear playing @ 48:10 (link below)Link: https://youtu.be/tOvJpYJiiAI?t=2946