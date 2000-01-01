What song is this? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page What song is this?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 09:41 PM   #1
Babyface
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Stillwater
Posts: 1
Local Time: 02:58 AM
What song is this?
Hello, everyone.

I found a song on a burned disc. It purports to be a disc of U2 songs, although none of them were documented. All but one of the songs has been identified, based on lyrics or just knowledge of U2 's catalogue.

That one song is driving me nuts! Please help me figure out if it's a U2 song, or perhaps a cover they performed. It sounds like a old recording (bad quality), so I'm guessing it's from their Boy-War years. I've tried doing a Google search with these lyrics, but no had no luck.

Here are the lyrics, as far as I can decipher, but they may be incorrect. Thank you in advance!
****************************************************
"Thank you for mentioning,
I'm standing, standing on the (???)
I don't wanna go...I don't wanna go home

Travelin (?), (?)
Travelin, forever
Travelin, together
Travelin, whatever

2nd and 3rd versions are mumbled

Travelin (?), (?)
Travelin, forever
Travelin, together
Travelin, whatever"

****************************************************
The length is about 3 minutes and 13 seconds.
Danospano2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:58 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2020, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×