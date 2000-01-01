Danospano2 Babyface

What song is this? Hello, everyone.



I found a song on a burned disc. It purports to be a disc of U2 songs, although none of them were documented. All but one of the songs has been identified, based on lyrics or just knowledge of U2 's catalogue.



That one song is driving me nuts! Please help me figure out if it's a U2 song, or perhaps a cover they performed. It sounds like a old recording (bad quality), so I'm guessing it's from their Boy-War years. I've tried doing a Google search with these lyrics, but no had no luck.



Here are the lyrics, as far as I can decipher, but they may be incorrect. Thank you in advance!

"Thank you for mentioning,

I'm standing, standing on the (???)

I don't wanna go...I don't wanna go home



Travelin (?), (?)

Travelin, forever

Travelin, together

Travelin, whatever



2nd and 3rd versions are mumbled



Travelin (?), (?)

Travelin, forever

Travelin, together

Travelin, whatever"



The length is about 3 minutes and 13 seconds.