Today, 05:45 AM
Refugee
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Tokyo, Japan
What female singer / band covered 'All I Want Is You"?
Was getting my hair cut in Tokyo today, and a cover of 'All I Want Is You' came on the radio. Female lead vocalist. Keyboard / synth-dominated backing, with drums and some light guitar, maybe. Overall sound / production reminded me of maybe The Corrs in the late-90s.
I haven't followed contemporary music since 1998, so I've no idea who it was or even if it was new (could have been old). Didn't sound too bad as far as slicked-up pop covers of U2 go.
Anyone know?
