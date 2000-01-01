Whaddaya think of my (slightly) alternate Unforgettable Fire track-listing? - U2 Feedback

Whaddaya think of my (slightly) alternate Unforgettable Fire track-listing?
I think The Unforgettable Fire would be basically perfect if it weren't for "Indian Summer Sky" and "Elvis Presley and America". I'm not that huge on "MLK" either, however I think that's because it mostly functions as a lullaby outro but since EPAA is kinda snoozy already, following it with a lullaby makes it come across as kinda dreary. So...

Side 1:
1. A Sort of Homecoming
2. Pride
3. Wire
4. The Unforgettable Fire
5. Boomerang II (would pick up the pace a bit after the title track, but not to the same degree as Wire, and end side 1 on a 'to be continued', searching note)

Side 2:
6. Promenade (a welcoming opener to side 2 after the previous 3 more antsy/dramatic tracks)
7. Three Sunrises (it starts with a similar ambience to Promenade, so I think this could flow well and also work as a solid side 2 "pick me up" equivalent to Pride. Would be even better if Promenade could directly flow into it)
8. 4th of July
9. Bad (thinking it could function well as a late climax to the album, similar to Surrender on War)
10. MLK (Bad ends with the line "I'm not sleeping", so the opening line of this one, "sleep, sleep tonight", would make it sound like some kind of conversation, one friend comforting the other).

So, really similar to the original album (because it's such an amazing album to begin with), with just a couple of minor changes.
