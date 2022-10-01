|
|Today, 10:33 AM
|#1
New Yorker
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,784
Local Time: 11:56 AM
Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best
https://www.vulture.com/2022/10/all-...t-to-best.html__________________
Bottom 10:
234 Boomerang 2
233 Boomerang 1
232 Get Out of Your Own Way
231 Always
230 Your Song Saved My Life
229 J Swallow
228 Big Girls Are Best
227 American Soul
226 Yahweh
225 The Refugee
Middle 10
121 California
120 Do You Feel Loved
119 October
118 Miracle Drug
117 Cedars of Lebanon
116 The Ocean
115 Into The Heart
114 An Cat Dubh
113 New York
112 So Cruel
Top 10
10 Pride
9 All I Want Is You
8 Even Better Than The Real Thing
7 Out of Control
6 One
5 Sunday Bloody Sunday
4 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
3 Bad
2 I Will Follow
1 Where the Streets Have No Name
Top Song of Each Album
Boy - I Will Follow (2)
October - Gloria (11)
War - Sunday Bloody Sunday (5)
The Unforgettable Fire - Bad (3)
The Joshua Tree - Streets (1)
Rattle and Hum - All I Want Is You (9)
Achtung Baby - One (6)
Zooropa - Zooropa (32)
Pop - Mofo (35)
ATYCLB - Beautiful Day (21)
HTDAAB - City of Blinding Lights (20)
NLOTH - Moment of Surrender (37)
Songs of Innocence - The Crystal Ballroom (47), Iris (65)
Songs of Experience - Lights of Home (156)
Caryn Rose has been a fan since 1980 and I enjoyed following her on twitter when I used the site.
|Today, 11:05 AM
|#2
New Yorker
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,784
Local Time: 11:56 AM
https://uproxx.com/indie/u2-best-songs-ranked/__________________
Steve Hayden's Top 100
100 You're the Best Thing About Me
99 No Line on the Horizon
98 Song for Someone
97 Raised by Wolves
96 Walk On
95 Sweetest Thing
94 Walk to the Water
93 Love Comes Tumbling
92 Cedarwood Road
91 Breathe
55 October
54 Drowning Man
53 Mysterious Ways
52 Rejoice
51 Out of Control
50 Silver & Gold (Rattle and Hum version)
49 Like A Song
48 Gloria
47 City of Blinding Lights
46 Tomorrow
10 One Tree Hill
9 New Year's Day
8 Beautiful Day
7 Ultraviolet
6 The Fly
5 With or Without You
4 I Will Follow
3 One
2 Bad (Wide Awake in America version)
1 Streets
Highest ranked song on each album
Boy - I Will Follow (4)
October - October (55)
War - New Year's Day (9)
The Unforgettable Fire - The Unforgettable Fire (12)
The Joshua Tree - Streets (1)
Rattle and Hum - All I Want Is You (16)
Achtung Baby - One (3)
Zooropa - Stay (23)
Pop - Do You Feel Loved (37)
ATYCLB - Beautiful Day (8)
HTDAAB - City of Blinding Lights (47)
NLTOH - Unknown Caller (44)
Songs of Innocence - Every Breaking Wave (60)
Songs of Experience - You're the Best Thing (100)
" Honestly, I only put this song at No. 100 so I would have an excuse to tell this story."
|Today, 11:16 AM
|#3
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 70,138
Local Time: 12:56 PM
Quote:
|Today, 11:26 AM
|#4
New Yorker
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 3,112
Local Time: 12:56 PM
American Soul still too high
