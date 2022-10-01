Hollow Island New Yorker



Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best https://www.vulture.com/2022/10/all-...t-to-best.html



Bottom 10:



234 Boomerang 2

233 Boomerang 1

232 Get Out of Your Own Way

231 Always

230 Your Song Saved My Life

229 J Swallow

228 Big Girls Are Best

227 American Soul

226 Yahweh

225 The Refugee



Middle 10



121 California

120 Do You Feel Loved

119 October

118 Miracle Drug

117 Cedars of Lebanon

116 The Ocean

115 Into The Heart

114 An Cat Dubh

113 New York

112 So Cruel



Top 10



10 Pride

9 All I Want Is You

8 Even Better Than The Real Thing

7 Out of Control

6 One

5 Sunday Bloody Sunday

4 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

3 Bad

2 I Will Follow

1 Where the Streets Have No Name



Top Song of Each Album



Boy - I Will Follow (2)

October - Gloria (11)

War - Sunday Bloody Sunday (5)

The Unforgettable Fire - Bad (3)

The Joshua Tree - Streets (1)

Rattle and Hum - All I Want Is You (9)

Achtung Baby - One (6)

Zooropa - Zooropa (32)

Pop - Mofo (35)

ATYCLB - Beautiful Day (21)

HTDAAB - City of Blinding Lights (20)

NLOTH - Moment of Surrender (37)

Songs of Innocence - The Crystal Ballroom (47), Iris (65)

Songs of Experience - Lights of Home (156)



