Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 10:33 AM   #1
New Yorker
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,784
Local Time: 11:56 AM
Vulture: All 234 U2 Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best
https://www.vulture.com/2022/10/all-...t-to-best.html

Bottom 10:

234 Boomerang 2
233 Boomerang 1
232 Get Out of Your Own Way
231 Always
230 Your Song Saved My Life
229 J Swallow
228 Big Girls Are Best
227 American Soul
226 Yahweh
225 The Refugee

Middle 10

121 California
120 Do You Feel Loved
119 October
118 Miracle Drug
117 Cedars of Lebanon
116 The Ocean
115 Into The Heart
114 An Cat Dubh
113 New York
112 So Cruel

Top 10

10 Pride
9 All I Want Is You
8 Even Better Than The Real Thing
7 Out of Control
6 One
5 Sunday Bloody Sunday
4 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
3 Bad
2 I Will Follow
1 Where the Streets Have No Name

Top Song of Each Album

Boy - I Will Follow (2)
October - Gloria (11)
War - Sunday Bloody Sunday (5)
The Unforgettable Fire - Bad (3)
The Joshua Tree - Streets (1)
Rattle and Hum - All I Want Is You (9)
Achtung Baby - One (6)
Zooropa - Zooropa (32)
Pop - Mofo (35)
ATYCLB - Beautiful Day (21)
HTDAAB - City of Blinding Lights (20)
NLOTH - Moment of Surrender (37)
Songs of Innocence - The Crystal Ballroom (47), Iris (65)
Songs of Experience - Lights of Home (156)

Caryn Rose has been a fan since 1980 and I enjoyed following her on twitter when I used the site.
__________________
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:05 AM   #2
New Yorker
 
Hollow Island's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 2,784
Local Time: 11:56 AM
https://uproxx.com/indie/u2-best-songs-ranked/

Steve Hayden's Top 100

100 You're the Best Thing About Me
99 No Line on the Horizon
98 Song for Someone
97 Raised by Wolves
96 Walk On
95 Sweetest Thing
94 Walk to the Water
93 Love Comes Tumbling
92 Cedarwood Road
91 Breathe

55 October
54 Drowning Man
53 Mysterious Ways
52 Rejoice
51 Out of Control
50 Silver & Gold (Rattle and Hum version)
49 Like A Song
48 Gloria
47 City of Blinding Lights
46 Tomorrow

10 One Tree Hill
9 New Year's Day
8 Beautiful Day
7 Ultraviolet
6 The Fly
5 With or Without You
4 I Will Follow
3 One
2 Bad (Wide Awake in America version)
1 Streets

Highest ranked song on each album

Boy - I Will Follow (4)
October - October (55)
War - New Year's Day (9)
The Unforgettable Fire - The Unforgettable Fire (12)
The Joshua Tree - Streets (1)
Rattle and Hum - All I Want Is You (16)
Achtung Baby - One (3)
Zooropa - Stay (23)
Pop - Do You Feel Loved (37)
ATYCLB - Beautiful Day (8)
HTDAAB - City of Blinding Lights (47)
NLTOH - Unknown Caller (44)
Songs of Innocence - Every Breaking Wave (60)
Songs of Experience - You're the Best Thing (100)

" Honestly, I only put this song at No. 100 so I would have an excuse to tell this story."
__________________
Hollow Island is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:16 AM   #3
Blue Crack Distributor
 
Headache in a Suitcase's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: This forum just ain't what it was pre-2007 but I still post here
Posts: 70,138
Local Time: 12:56 PM
Quote:
195. “Mercy,” Wide Awake in Europe
Probably the most popular outtake among the U2 fan base. From the How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb sessions, it was played less than a dozen times on the back half of the 360° tour. It’s difficult to comprehend the rabid reaction to this particular track, except for its relative rarity. (It was leaked on the internet, probably when a CD of rough mixes was stolen from a photo shoot in France.) It is much better live, but honestly would still need a lot of work lyrically before it would be worthy of all the hype.
i swear i didn't write this
Headache in a Suitcase is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:26 AM   #4
New Yorker
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New York
Posts: 3,112
Local Time: 12:56 PM
American Soul still too high
DeVaul is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:56 AM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2022, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×