Uploading Some Old U2 (and other musicians) Footage to YouTube - Head's Up
Hey everyone,

I haven't posted over here in quite a while!

Our lovely Martha gave me some tapes about two years ago that she had recorded off of various television programs and now that we're in this strange new normal period, I figured it was as good a time as any to rip all of the content to YouTube.

There's a lot of different U2 stuff on here, for the most part. I don't know how much isn't already on YouTube, but I've certainly not seen some of it before, so I figured I'll just dump it all and if YouTube wants to pull it down, so be it.

So, here's the playlist I'll be adding everything to:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...JsdgJL9qoIm--r

I've only uploaded one thing so far as a quick startup to make sure the whole dub process worked.

Anyways, I hope this brings some enjoyment. I've already got a good laugh out of Bono once again hating on Hip Hop. Oh how the times have changed.
Sorry to disappear for five years and not do anything...least of all release an awful album called Pop...THAT would be embarrassing...But we're back! And making REAL MUSIC!
In case you maybe thought that Bono liked PopMart, rest assured, he clearly did not:

https://youtu.be/wrbYqOQOINU

So far, these are two for two U2 hating on PopMart to talk up the Elevation Tour .
