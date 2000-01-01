|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 05:05 AM
|#1
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,657
Local Time: 04:02 AM
|
Uploading Some Old U2 (and other musicians) Footage to YouTube - Head's Up
Hey everyone,__________________
I haven't posted over here in quite a while!
Our lovely Martha gave me some tapes about two years ago that she had recorded off of various television programs and now that we're in this strange new normal period, I figured it was as good a time as any to rip all of the content to YouTube.
There's a lot of different U2 stuff on here, for the most part. I don't know how much isn't already on YouTube, but I've certainly not seen some of it before, so I figured I'll just dump it all and if YouTube wants to pull it down, so be it.
So, here's the playlist I'll be adding everything to:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...JsdgJL9qoIm--r
I've only uploaded one thing so far as a quick startup to make sure the whole dub process worked.
Anyways, I hope this brings some enjoyment. I've already got a good laugh out of Bono once again hating on Hip Hop. Oh how the times have changed.
__________________
|Today, 05:29 AM
|#2
|
The Male
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Hollywoo
Posts: 67,093
Local Time: 04:02 AM
|
Sorry to disappear for five years and not do anything...least of all release an awful album called Pop...THAT would be embarrassing...But we're back! And making REAL MUSIC!__________________
|Today, 05:49 AM
|#3
|
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 82,657
Local Time: 04:02 AM
|
In case you maybe thought that Bono liked PopMart, rest assured, he clearly did not:
https://youtu.be/wrbYqOQOINU
So far, these are two for two U2 hating on PopMart to talk up the Elevation Tour .
__________________
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|