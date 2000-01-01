bono_212 Blue Crack Distributor



Join Date: Oct 2005 Location: Los Angeles Posts: 82,657 Local Time: 04:02 AM

Uploading Some Old U2 (and other musicians) Footage to YouTube - Head's Up



I haven't posted over here in quite a while!



Our lovely Martha gave me some tapes about two years ago that she had recorded off of various television programs and now that we're in this strange new normal period, I figured it was as good a time as any to rip all of the content to YouTube.



There's a lot of different U2 stuff on here, for the most part. I don't know how much isn't already on YouTube, but I've certainly not seen some of it before, so I figured I'll just dump it all and if YouTube wants to pull it down, so be it.



So, here's the playlist I'll be adding everything to:



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...JsdgJL9qoIm--r



I've only uploaded one thing so far as a quick startup to make sure the whole dub process worked.



Anyways, I hope this brings some enjoyment. I've already got a good laugh out of Bono once again hating on Hip Hop. Oh how the times have changed. Hey everyone,I haven't posted over here in quite a while!Our lovely Martha gave me some tapes about two years ago that she had recorded off of various television programs and now that we're in this strange new normal period, I figured it was as good a time as any to rip all of the content to YouTube.There's a lot of different U2 stuff on here, for the most part. I don't know how much isn't already on YouTube, but I've certainly not seen some of it before, so I figured I'll just dump it all and if YouTube wants to pull it down, so be it.So, here's the playlist I'll be adding everything to:I've only uploaded one thing so far as a quick startup to make sure the whole dub process worked.Anyways, I hope this brings some enjoyment. I've already got a good laugh out of Bono once again hating on Hip Hop. Oh how the times have changed.





__________________