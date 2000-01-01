|
|Today, 07:16 AM
|#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Scotland
Posts: 908
Local Time: 01:40 PM
|
U2's 'X-Radio' on Sirius
There’s a new interview been published with Edge ahead of the launch. Sounds quite interesting in terms of content although he does seem to suggest we shouldn’t expect to see much focus on rarities or unheard stuff. Which knowing the band is no surprise.
He does say we might hear some short-form compositions he’s been working-on though.
https://www.billboard.com/articles/c...iriusxm-xradio
|
