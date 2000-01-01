ascender_RS War Child

https://www.billboard.com/articles/c...iriusxm-xradio There’s a new interview been published with Edge ahead of the launch. Sounds quite interesting in terms of content although he does seem to suggest we shouldn’t expect to see much focus on rarities or unheard stuff. Which knowing the band is no surprise.He does say we might hear some short-form compositions he’s been working-on though.