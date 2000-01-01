U2's videos being remastered in HD - U2 Feedback

U2's videos being remastered in HD
Sorry if there's already a thread I've missed, thought this was some good news after that pretty rubbish sounding ATYCLB box.

Quote:
Originally Posted by U2.com
Remastered on YouTube

YouTube, Island Records, Interscope, and UMe have announced the relaunch of U2's Official YouTube Channel with weekly releases of the band's most iconic music videos and never before seen content on YouTube, all remastered at the highest standard.

Over the next year the band's music video catalogue will be remastered in HD and launched exclusively on YouTube in that format.

Highlights will include previously unreleased live, behind the scenes and remixed content, and some of the band's best known music videos upgraded to HD for the first time ever, up to 4K quality when possible.

The project will result in hundreds of new and upgraded videos being added to the channel, and a curated experience for fans to be able to explore the depth of the catalogue.
This seems long overdue though I guess we should hold our breath with those "previously unreleased live" videos. I'm not going to get excited hoping for the complete Tempe Joshua Tree show in HD/4K for example because you can bet it'll just end up being a bunch of live SOE songs...

But it'll be good to see the old videos remastered for a start. And if this leads to a proper video collection on blu ray then great
