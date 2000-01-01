|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 04:18 PM
|#1
|
Rock n' Roll Doggie
VIP PASS
Join Date: Nov 2003
Posts: 6,593
Local Time: 09:47 AM
|
U2's videos being remastered in HD
Sorry if there's already a thread I've missed, thought this was some good news after that pretty rubbish sounding ATYCLB box.
Quote:
But it'll be good to see the old videos remastered for a start. And if this leads to a proper video collection on blu ray then great
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|