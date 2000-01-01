dk42 The Fly

U2: Zooropa Album Review - Pitchfork https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/u2-zooropa/



Well, here it is. What do you think?



Overall, it's pretty balanced and a solid review I think. This album has held up well IMO, and still sounds great in 2020. I wish U2 would revisit more often. Yes, Stay is lovely but there are other incredible songs here.