|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 06:16 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 70
Local Time: 07:29 PM
|
U2: Zooropa Album Review - Pitchfork
https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/u2-zooropa/
Well, here it is. What do you think?
Overall, it's pretty balanced and a solid review I think. This album has held up well IMO, and still sounds great in 2020. I wish U2 would revisit more often. Yes, Stay is lovely but there are other incredible songs here.
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|