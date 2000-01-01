U2 - the lost album - U2 Feedback

Something I’ve always done with other artists is make albums from random songs like non singles and solo projects. I have weirdly never tried it with U2. So I set the task of making an album from all the standalone singles they have promoted as u2 (or u2 with someone), made specifically as a proper single and then made a running order. I ignored Christmas songs, and singles from b sides. Tough to get a good flow given they were all made to stand alone. Anyway - this is the tracklist I came up with - and if you want to play along, bonus points for fitting YSSML in a decent spot:

1 - Miss Sarajevo
2 - The Saints are Coming
3 - Sweetest Thing
4 - Electrical Storm (William Orbit mix)
5 - Your Song Saved My Life
6 - 11 O’Clock, Tick Tock (full version)
7 - Invisible
8 - The Hands That Built America
9 - Night and Day
10 - Another Day
11 - Ahimsa
12 - Window in the Skies
13 - A Celebration
14 - Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
15 - Ordinary Love
