U2 - the lost album Something I’ve always done with other artists is make albums from random songs like non singles and solo projects. I have weirdly never tried it with U2. So I set the task of making an album from all the standalone singles they have promoted as u2 (or u2 with someone), made specifically as a proper single and then made a running order. I ignored Christmas songs, and singles from b sides. Tough to get a good flow given they were all made to stand alone. Anyway - this is the tracklist I came up with - and if you want to play along, bonus points for fitting YSSML in a decent spot:



1 - Miss Sarajevo

2 - The Saints are Coming

3 - Sweetest Thing

4 - Electrical Storm (William Orbit mix)

5 - Your Song Saved My Life

6 - 11 O’Clock, Tick Tock (full version)

7 - Invisible

8 - The Hands That Built America

9 - Night and Day

10 - Another Day

11 - Ahimsa

12 - Window in the Skies

13 - A Celebration

14 - Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

15 - Ordinary Love