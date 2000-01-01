cobl04 45:33



I absolutely believe they have another killer album in them. Several, even.



But they won't make them. They won't even try.



Their idiotic desperation for relevance means they won't put out a record unless it contains a bunch of shit songs designed to make them big again.



The Edge has given up trying, Bono is brainwashed and surrounded by yes-men, Larry is happy to collect a pay cheque for playing Sunday Bloody Sunday, Beautiful Day and Elevation a few times a year and Adam doesn't get a say in anything.



I am firmly of the view that there is plenty of good music left in U2. Your third sentence is spot on. But they'll never do that.