Old Today, 08:45 PM   #1
The Fly
 
U2 Still has a great album in them
Just a feeling I've had, and hoped for...

I've always felt they have another killer album in them, then call it a career. A la late-era Leonard Cohen.

If they can let the air out of the hit-making balloon and just get really real. They ain't gonna rule the world again.

Something like Songs of Ascent, although that's over-expected at this point. But it should be spiritual. Meditative, cathartic.

Your thoughts?
Old Today, 09:19 PM   #2
45:33
 
I absolutely believe they have another killer album in them. Several, even.

But they won't make them. They won't even try.

Their idiotic desperation for relevance means they won't put out a record unless it contains a bunch of shit songs designed to make them big again.

The Edge has given up trying, Bono is brainwashed and surrounded by yes-men, Larry is happy to collect a pay cheque for playing Sunday Bloody Sunday, Beautiful Day and Elevation a few times a year and Adam doesn't get a say in anything.

I am firmly of the view that there is plenty of good music left in U2. Your third sentence is spot on. But they'll never do that.
