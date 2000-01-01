|
|Today, 08:45 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: NC, USA
Posts: 192
Local Time: 03:14 AM
|
U2 Still has a great album in them
Just a feeling I've had, and hoped for...__________________
I've always felt they have another killer album in them, then call it a career. A la late-era Leonard Cohen.
If they can let the air out of the hit-making balloon and just get really real. They ain't gonna rule the world again.
Something like Songs of Ascent, although that's over-expected at this point. But it should be spiritual. Meditative, cathartic.
Your thoughts?
|Today, 09:19 PM
|#2
|
45:33
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: East Point to Shaolin
Posts: 57,162
Local Time: 01:14 PM
|
I absolutely believe they have another killer album in them. Several, even.
But they won't make them. They won't even try.
Their idiotic desperation for relevance means they won't put out a record unless it contains a bunch of shit songs designed to make them big again.
The Edge has given up trying, Bono is brainwashed and surrounded by yes-men, Larry is happy to collect a pay cheque for playing Sunday Bloody Sunday, Beautiful Day and Elevation a few times a year and Adam doesn't get a say in anything.
I am firmly of the view that there is plenty of good music left in U2. Your third sentence is spot on. But they'll never do that.
