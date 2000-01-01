danm The Fly

Join Date: Mar 2009 Posts: 166 Local Time: 07:52 PM

U2 songs reviewed - Rick Beato on YouTube Rick Beato is a former record producer, who creates brilliant videos on YouTube dissecting and analysing many bands, artists and songs in the world of rock music. He now has over 2.5 million subscribers.



Here is a new, brilliant analysis he’s just done of Drowning Man:



" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">



Another for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For:



" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">



and his first U2 analysis for In God’s Country:



" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">