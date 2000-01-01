U2 songs reviewed - Rick Beato on YouTube - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page U2 songs reviewed - Rick Beato on YouTube
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 12:29 PM   #1
The Fly
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 166
Local Time: 07:52 PM
U2 songs reviewed - Rick Beato on YouTube
Rick Beato is a former record producer, who creates brilliant videos on YouTube dissecting and analysing many bands, artists and songs in the world of rock music. He now has over 2.5 million subscribers.

Here is a new, brilliant analysis he’s just done of Drowning Man:

" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">

Another for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For:

" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">

and his first U2 analysis for In God’s Country:

" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" wmode="transparent" width="425" height="350">
danm is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:52 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2021, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×