The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 166
Local Time: 07:52 PM
U2 songs reviewed - Rick Beato on YouTube
Rick Beato is a former record producer, who creates brilliant videos on YouTube dissecting and analysing many bands, artists and songs in the world of rock music. He now has over 2.5 million subscribers.
Here is a new, brilliant analysis he’s just done of Drowning Man:

Another for I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For:

and his first U2 analysis for In God’s Country:

