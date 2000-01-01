Headache in a Suitcase Blue Crack Distributor



U2 in Vegas - Tips for booking hotels, flights and other Vegasy type things.



So I'm bringing this over from the Sphere mega-thread thingy...



Headache's guide to choosing a Vegas hotel.



Hotels Closest To The Sphere

The MSG Sphere is located directly behind the Venetian and Palazzo hotels (they're technically two hotels, but they're connected)



-Venetian / Palazzo

-Wynn / Encore

-Harrah's

-The Linq

-T:I

-Mirage (soon to be Hard Rock)



Hotels That Are Further Away But Still Within a 20 minute Walk

-Cromwell

-Caesars Palace

-Horseshoe (formerly Bally's)

-Bellagio

-Cosmopolitan

-Paris

-Planet Hollywood



everything else is either a longer walk, Uber or bus ride away.





regarding price...



Highest of High End

-Wynn / Encore



High End

-Venetian / Palazzo

-Caesars Palace

-Bellagio

-Cosmopolitan

-Aria

-Resorts World

-Waldorf Astoria

-Four Seasons

-Delano



Upper Mid Tier

-Mirage

-Cromwell

-Paris

-Planet Hollywood

-Park MGM

-Mandalay Bay

-MGM Grand



Lower Mid Tier

-Harrah's

-Horseshoe

-New York New York

-Luxor



Cheaper But Actually Not Bad - The Vegas Equivalent Of A Courtyard Marriott

-The Linq



Meh

-Tropicana

-Excalibur

-The Strat

-Westgate



Literally Just a Small Best Western Shoehorned In Between Other Giant Properties

-Casino Royale



Good God Never Ever Stay Here

-Circus Circus

-Oyo



You Have An Above Average Chance of Getting Stabbed By A Meth Head If You Stay Here

-TravelLodge

-Mardi Gras



Don't Stay Here, But The Casino Is Actually Fun As Shit (with low limits)

-Ellis Island



High End That's Supposed To Be Open By The Fall (but was also supposed to be open 10 years ago so don't count on it actually being open)

-Fontainebleau



Places On The Strip Where You Can Either Book Direct or find a Decently Priced AirBNB

-Vdara (part of City Center complex - Aria is closest casino)

-Signature at MGM Grand

-Elara (behind Planet Hollywood)



Location of the Pre Show TalkU2 Gathering

-Trump



Mid Tier But Isolated So You'll Need A Cab/Car To Get Anywhere - 10 minutes

-Palms

-Virgin

-Sahara



Meh But Isolated So You'll Need A Cab/Car To Get Anywhere - 10 minutes

-The Orleans



Trash But Isolated So You'll Need A Cab/Car To Get Anywhere So Good God Don't Stay Here - 10 minutes

-Rio



Really Nice But Way Far Off Strip - A Solid 30 Minute Cab Ride

-Red Rocks

-South Point

-Green Valley



Downtown (Fremont Street)



Pretty much every hotel down there would rank from Meh to Mid Tier - with the exception of Circa - which is a year old and prices trend between Upper Mid Tier and low High End, depending on the weekend. They also have one of the biggest sportsbooks in town, for those who care of such things (not to mention a giant TV screen by their pool to watch sportsball games).



Fremont Street has lower limit gambling, cheaper restaurants (including some really nice and less expensive steakhouses) and is a never ending party. If you do stay Downtown, try to get a room facing away from the canopy if you're a lite sleeper.



The best low limit blackjack game in town is at El Cortez - $10 3:2 single deck.



What About The Residence Inn Marriott?

There are plenty of, ya know, regular hotels... your Marriotts, Hiltons, etc. They're fine - but they're all off strip - so you're not really going to be able to walk anywhere. The costs will be similar to Strip hotels, and even if you find one that's cheaper? You're cabbing to everything - so when you take that into account you're probably better off staying on Strip.



You also should make sure that the off strip "name brand" property that you got an amazing deal at isn't a timeshare property where they're going to insist you sit for a 12 hour presentation on WHAT A TIMESHARE CAN DO FOR YOU. There are many - like the Holiday Inn across from The Sphere.



Resort Fees

Depending on the hotel - you're going to get resort fees tacked on. Expect them to be between $30 and $50 per day, depending on the level of hotel. Even when accounting for resort fees - you're still paying less than you will in most major metro areas like New York, LA, Miami, etc.



Parking

Parking is free for hotel guests at most hotels, but isn't free for non guests anymore (it used to be all free). Check before you go - as this has been known to change.



Some Properties Contain Multiple Hotels

Know what you're booking. Some properties have more than one hotel on site - with varying levels of quality. ..



Mandalay Bay - Mandalay Bay, Delano, Four Seasons

MGM Grand - MGM Grand, Signature at MGM Grand, The Mansion at MGM Grand

Park MGM - Park MGM, NoMad

Planet Hollywood - Planet Hollywood, Elara by Hilton

City Center - Aria, Waldorf, Vdara

Caesars Palace - Caesars Palace, NoBu

Venetian - Venetian, Palazzo

Wynn - Wynn, Encore

Resorts World - Las Vegas Hilton, Crockfords, Conrad





Where To Eat

-Wherever Bono's going... jk jk jk



Not going to touch high end, steak houses, etc. - do your own research... but here's a short list of places where there are a ton of restaurants. Before even going into the list - just know that every hotel/casino have multiple restaurants and bars on property. These are just a few



Places Where You'll Find A Lot of Decently Priced Restaurants / Bars

-The Linq Promenade (in between The Linq and Flamingo)

-The Park (in between Park MGM and NYNY)

-Miracle Mile Shops (attached to Planet Hollywood)

-Downtown / Fremont Street

-Eataly (inside Park MGM)

-Fashion Show Mall



Places Where You'll Find A Lot of Restaurants But They're Going To Be A Little Higher Priced, but still not bad

-Grand Canal Shops (attached to Venetian / Palazzo

-Forum Shops (attached to Caesars)



Hidden Gem

-The Arts District... located just north of The Strat, in between The Strip and Downtown. There's about a half dozen breweries that have opened over the past 5+ years (and counting). Able Baker is the fucking best.





Random Tips



Sign Up For Rewards

The majority of hotels on The Strip are associated with either MGM or Caesars. You can sign up for a Reards Card for MGM or Caesars online. Do that. Even just having a base level card with zero play will get you cheaper rooms than you would if you don't have a card. If you actually have any play on it (including local associated casinos and/or mobile sportsball betting) you're going to get even better offers, and occasionally comps (but no comps on weekend dates if you don't play a lot).



Besides Caesars and MGM - your local / tribal casino very well may have a place in Vegas, and your rewards card may translate.



Mirage is now owned by the Seminole Tribe / Hard Rock brand. Virgin is associated with Mohegan Sun.



The Golden Nugget in Downtown is owned by the same guy who owns the Golden Nugget in AC. Etc. etc. etc.



MyVegas Apps

MyVegas is an app that has fake slots. It's associated with MGM. As you play you collect "VIP points," which can be redeemed for discounts on food and hotel rooms. If you play a lot you can redeem for free rooms (but typically not Friday/Saturday).



Objects In The Rearview Mirror Are Further Away Than They Appear

The properties on The Strip are huge - and because they're huge they look like they're pretty close. They're not. From The Bellagio Fountains to The Sphere is a mile and a half walk. Bring your comfy shoes.



Get A Bus Pass

All access bus pass is $8 bucks for 24 hours - $20 bucks for a 3 day pass. Will let you ride on any RTC bus. The Deuce bus goes up and down The Strip all the way up to Downtown and back. There's a stop on each super block, and you can expect a bus to be there every 15 minutes or so.



Fun Facts

-There are no open container laws on The Strip or Downtown (just no glass). So feel free to pregame while walking The Strip. It's perfectly legal.

-They have the weed now - just don't do it in the hotels or you're going to get a nice, hefty fee tacked on at checkout.

-Harry Reid (formerly McCarran) has slot machines in the airport. Allegedly the ones by baggage claim are loose, while the ones by the gates are tight. Urban legend, of course.





Here's a map.

--The reds and blueish/purpleish are resort properties.

--The yellow is random places of interest.

--The green line is the Las Vegas Monorail... which costs money to ride. The Monorail is only on the east side of the Strip. The darker green boxes are the station locations.

--The white lines are free trams that connect certain properties. White boxes are the stations.

--The grayish boxes are pedestrian bridges across high road traffic areas.







