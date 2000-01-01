|
|Today, 04:03 PM
War Child
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: New York, NY
Posts: 640
Local Time: 10:00 PM
U2.com subscriber presale confusion
Excited to see the U2ers again but kinda confused on the U2.com subscriber presale.
You select three shows along with different pricing tiers...and then what? Like does TicketBastard select your tickets for you and and then charge you?
I'd kinda like to be able to choose my own seats - especially for that price.
Anyone have any additional info on this?
Thanks
|Today, 04:53 PM
Blue Crack Distributor
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: With the other morally corrupt bootlicking rubes.
Posts: 72,495
Local Time: 06:00 PM
You rank your shows and pick the price points you would be ok with paying.
Everything from there is random. You won't get to choose your seat (if you get one)
