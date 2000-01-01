wolfwill23 War Child

U2.com subscriber presale confusion Excited to see the U2ers again but kinda confused on the U2.com subscriber presale.



You select three shows along with different pricing tiers...and then what? Like does TicketBastard select your tickets for you and and then charge you?



I'd kinda like to be able to choose my own seats - especially for that price.



Anyone have any additional info on this?



