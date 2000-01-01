tommycharles War Child

U2.com putting Zoo TV from Sydney online next weekend https://www.u2.com/news/title/ready-for-the-laughing-gas-



If you’ve never seen Zoo TV from Sydney... watch it on YouTube. But next weekend, you can also watch it on u2.com. I’ve long been baffled by the way none of their old concert films are available on streaming services (or even to buy anywhere), I wondered if there was some strange rights issue. But they’re at least able to stream this one for subscribers.