This place



https://athensmusicjunkie.com/2021/0...-no-longer-go/ I don’t know if any of you all were on Murmurs, Ethan Kaplan’s R.E.M. message board, but apparently today it turned 25 years old. Except it didn’t, because it closed in 2014. Reading some of Ethan’s and others’ reflections today made me realize how grateful I was that this little corner of the internet still exists. I ran across this blog post, which also sums it up well:



