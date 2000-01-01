Surrender memoire setlist.... - U2 Feedback

Today, 09:22 PM
Babyface
 
U2AlwaysForever's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2017
Scottsdale, AZ
Posts: 26
Local Time: 08:10 PM
Surrender memoire setlist....
Well.... I wish I lived in one of the tour cities because it would be a no brainer... But travel costs and what not.... Not sure if it's worth it... Will Bono play 10 songs or maybe just a handful and talk about the book? I'm looking forward to the book but anywhere from $500 to $1000 all things considered with flight and hotel.... I'd be ok just reading it without needing an in person monologue... Sorry if that makes me a bad fan. What's everyone's thoughts?
Today, 09:59 PM
DeVaul
 
DeVaul's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
New York
Posts: 3,012
Local Time: 11:10 PM
NYer festival appearance was tonight, pix are out and about on socials, details sure to follow
