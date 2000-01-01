paul2112 The Fly

Surrender Memoir Love the Audio Book But Same Old Stories Lifelong fan since 1985. I've devoured every article, book, and interview with this band over the last 35+ years. I'm at about Chapter 35 in the audio book version of Bono's memoir and it's the same old stories he's told for the last 40 years. Sure, there are cool little tidbits about him driving around with Paul McCartney, and finally an explanation as to what his medical emergency was a few years back, but more or less, if you are a hardcore fan, there's really nothing new to see here. I guess I just know too much for my own good.



I do love how the audio book editing combines songs and spoken text, but I think this memoir is more for casual fans or those just getting into U2. For them, it will be an amazing listening experience. Save your $ and go on Amazon and sign up for a free trial of Audible, listen, then cancel.