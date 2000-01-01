ascender_RS Refugee



So htf does some great guitar playing like that turn up on a track with Avicci when he has been sounding neutered in anything they’ve actually released over the last how many years? I love that outro section.



The other thing is, and this might be because it wasn't a finished track, but the overall sound, especially of Bono's vocals, doesn't seem like its been processed to within an inch of its life. It sounds quite natural for him and unlike some of the production we've heard on other times.



Its one of the more successful tracks of this type I've heard as it lets both styles of music "breathe" if that makes sense?