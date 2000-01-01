|
|
|Today, 04:45 AM
|#1
|
Refugee
|
Stars Don't Go - U2 & Avicci Track
"Stars Don't Go" seems to have been leaked on Youtube overnight. Apparently stuff like this has been happening in the years since Avicci passed.
On YouTube here:
https://youtu.be/X93u1ZR_x2c
How do you embed videos?
|Today, 05:12 AM
|#2
|
ONE
love, blood, life
|
Stars Don't Go - U2 & Avicci Track
I was about to post this as well. So Edge didn't disappear 15 years ago. That last minute 20 is great. The song is generic EDM nonsense for the most part, nice to hear an early take on Iris melody etc. love the outro.
|Today, 05:46 AM
|#3
|
Refugee
|
Very nice outro,some more of this please Mr The Edge.
|Today, 05:51 AM
|#4
|
Refugee
|
So htf does some great guitar playing like that turn up on a track with Avicci when he has been sounding neutered in anything they’ve actually released over the last how many years? I love that outro section.
The other thing is, and this might be because it wasn't a finished track, but the overall sound, especially of Bono's vocals, doesn't seem like its been processed to within an inch of its life. It sounds quite natural for him and unlike some of the production we've heard on other times.
Its one of the more successful tracks of this type I've heard as it lets both styles of music "breathe" if that makes sense?
|Today, 06:04 AM
|#5
|
ONE
love, blood, life
|
Best part about it is that it’s raw and has some flub notes and reality to it. Sigh
|Today, 06:15 AM
|#6
|
War Child
|
It's like a supercharged Love Is Blindness solo sent through time to the SOI era. I think Edge's playing from SOI gets overlooked in the conversations about "where he's gone", but featuring more scrappy, shabby takes like this going forward would be awesome. Raw playing, even on an inevitable Coldplay/Adele type track would really... elevate things.
|Today, 06:16 AM
|#7
|
New Yorker
|
Thank you, youtube to MP3…
|
|