Songs that would fit better on SOI vs. SOE? - U2 Feedback

Go Back   U2 Feedback > Your Blue Room > Everything You Know Is Wrong
Reload this Page Songs that would fit better on SOI vs. SOE?
Click Here to Login
Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
 
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
War Child
 
Scorpionac's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: AB, Canada
Posts: 895
Local Time: 01:39 AM
Songs that would fit better on SOI vs. SOE?
I checked to see if there was already a thread on this, couldn't see one.

Are there any songs you think should have been on SOI that were featured on SOE, or vice versa? As we know, a lot of these songs were developed / written around the same time. Which ones don't quite fit the concept of their respective albums?

I've heard it said that Every Breaking Wave doesn't fit on SOI, and I would have to agree. It seems like a mature perspective on a relationship, certainly not a perspective coming from Bono in the early days. It's an interesting song in that it came out of the NLOTH sessions, and it would have been a long time for the band to hold onto a song from that period until the release of SOE, but I really think it would have worked better on that album.

Another I would argue is Volcano. I think some of it reads like a "letter" from present Bono to his past self (and some of it the other way around) which fits the theme of SOE better. Of course, including Volcano would mean you probably wouldn't include American Soul, but's that not a big loss IMO. I don't love either of these songs but if I had to pick, I would keep Volcano.

The Troubles is kind of curious. You would imagine that it fits the theme of early days U2 just based on the title, but it's actually about an abusive relationship. So I'm not sure it fits the theme of SOI. However, I wouldn't remove it from the album because it's one of the best songs on it. It could be removed if you're being super strict about the concept.

What are your thoughts? Feel free to include your custom track lists for either album, I love seeing that kind of stuff.
Scorpionac is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:39 PM.

Contact Us - U2Interference.com - Archive - Community Rules - Terms of Service - Privacy - Accessibility - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.8 Beta 1
Copyright ©2000 - 2023, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Design, images and all things inclusive copyright © Interference.com
×