Acrobat
Sans Larry 🥺
So it's official, they'll be doing the Achtung Baby show without our favourite drummer__________________
U2.com:
"The announcement comes with confirmation that Larry will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023. These Las Vegas shows will see Larry and the band welcome drummer Bram van den Berg who will be sitting in to join Bono, The Edge and Adam onstage at the Sphere."
Hope he is able to come back in future, shame not to have him on this concert tour, making the sound of four men cutting down the joshua tree.
New Yorker
Quote:
This is the sound of three men chopping off the limbs of Larry Mullen Jr.
Refugee
They may as well put Terry Lawless on stage now.
