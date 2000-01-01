bugo Originally Posted by So it's official, they'll be doing the Achtung Baby show without our favourite drummer







U2.com:







"The announcement comes with confirmation that Larry will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023. These Las Vegas shows will see Larry and the band welcome drummer Bram van den Berg who will be sitting in to join Bono, The Edge and Adam onstage at the Sphere."







Hope he is able to come back in future, shame not to have him on this concert tour, making the sound of four men cutting down the joshua tree.