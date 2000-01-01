dan_smee ONE

RSD Black Friday 2020 - Have we hit a new low?



https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/13260



This is probably the laziest thing they’ve ever done for a release. They aren’t even trying anymore.



Better ideas for this year’s RSDBF:



- Boy live - a celebration of songs from Boy for its 40th anniversary

- a Boy tour concert

- Boy on white vinyl WITH A DISC OF THE EXTRAS THEY RELEASED ON CD IN 2008

- I Will Follow 12” 40th with new live tracks as a b side

- A Day Without Me 40th with live tracks

- Before Boy - a selection of demos and outtakes that became the debut album

- Passengers 25th anniversary edition

- the Joshua Tree live from the upcoming film Heartland

- Live in Berlin 2018

