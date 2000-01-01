|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 03:31 PM
|#1
|
ONE
love, blood, life
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,257
Local Time: 07:47 AM
|
RSD Black Friday 2020 - Have we hit a new low?
Boy 40th anniversary edition on white vinyl.
https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/13260
This is probably the laziest thing they’ve ever done for a release. They aren’t even trying anymore.
Better ideas for this year’s RSDBF:
- Boy live - a celebration of songs from Boy for its 40th anniversary
- a Boy tour concert
- Boy on white vinyl WITH A DISC OF THE EXTRAS THEY RELEASED ON CD IN 2008
- I Will Follow 12” 40th with new live tracks as a b side
- A Day Without Me 40th with live tracks
- Before Boy - a selection of demos and outtakes that became the debut album
- Passengers 25th anniversary edition
- the Joshua Tree live from the upcoming film Heartland
- Live in Berlin 2018
- literally anything else
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|