Old Today, 03:31 PM
ONE
love, blood, life
 
dan_smee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Canberra, Australia
Posts: 13,257
Local Time: 07:47 AM
RSD Black Friday 2020 - Have we hit a new low?
Boy 40th anniversary edition on white vinyl.

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/13260

This is probably the laziest thing they’ve ever done for a release. They aren’t even trying anymore.

Better ideas for this year’s RSDBF:

- Boy live - a celebration of songs from Boy for its 40th anniversary
- a Boy tour concert
- Boy on white vinyl WITH A DISC OF THE EXTRAS THEY RELEASED ON CD IN 2008
- I Will Follow 12” 40th with new live tracks as a b side
- A Day Without Me 40th with live tracks
- Before Boy - a selection of demos and outtakes that became the debut album
- Passengers 25th anniversary edition
- the Joshua Tree live from the upcoming film Heartland
- Live in Berlin 2018
- literally anything else
