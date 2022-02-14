|
|Today, 01:39 PM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Nowhere Special
Posts: 138
Local Time: 03:08 PM
|
RSD 2022 release: A Celebration 12" with unreleased studio outtake
Quote:
I'm very interested to hear an alternate studio version of A Celebration. I'm curious if it's a different performance or just a difference mix. I also wonder if this means the regular version will be a new master sourced from the actual tape. The version on the October reissue bonus disc is sourced form a vinyl. In the linear notes Edge notes they couldn't find the tapes, and actually asks anyone who finds them to contact Principle Management. Fingers crossed.
|
|
|