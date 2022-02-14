TheWanderer The Fly



Join Date: Oct 2000 Location: Nowhere Special Posts: 138 Local Time: 03:08 PM

RSD 2022 release: A Celebration 12" with unreleased studio outtake



Quote: Coming this April, a limited edition 12" vinyl EP, marking forty years since the band released 'A Celebration' as their seventh single in 1982.



Originally put out between between the albums October (1981) and War (1983), this special anniversary reissue is a 4-track EP, containing two previously unreleased recordings.



The first is a studio out-take of the title track, the second is a performance of b-side and live favourite 'Trash, Trampoline And The Party Girl', recorded live in October 2015 in Köln, Germany during the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour.



TRACKLIST:

SIDE A

1. A Celebration - 02:55

2. A Celebration (Studio Out-take) - 02:52



SIDE B

1. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl - 02:34

2. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl (Live from iNNOCENCE +eXPERIENCE Tour, Köln 2015) - 03:16



12" INFO

• 4 track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm.

• Pressed on 180gsm black vinyl. https://www.u2.com/news/title/a-cele...rd-store-day/#



I'm very interested to hear an alternate studio version of A Celebration. I'm curious if it's a different performance or just a difference mix. I also wonder if this means the regular version will be a new master sourced from the actual tape. The version on the October reissue bonus disc is sourced form a vinyl. In the linear notes Edge notes they couldn't find the tapes, and actually asks anyone who finds them to contact Principle Management. Fingers crossed. I'm very interested to hear an alternate studio version of A Celebration. I'm curious if it's a different performance or just a difference mix. I also wonder if this means the regular version will be a new master sourced from the actual tape. The version on the October reissue bonus disc is sourced form a vinyl. In the linear notes Edge notes they couldn't find the tapes, and actually asks anyone who finds them to contact Principle Management. Fingers crossed.