|
|Click Here to Login
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 02:15 PM
|#1
|
Refugee
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Iowa City, IA
Posts: 1,197
Local Time: 03:10 PM
|
Roland U2 MegaMix 2004
It has been ages since I have posted on here, but I thought this would be the site to come to for this. And I apologize if this is in the wrong forum, so mods, please move to the correct one if it needs to be moved.
I remembered back in 2004, someone named Roland did a 30-minute megamix of U2 in anticipation for HTDAAB, and it was/is brilliant. I still have it. I can't remember if he posted it here on Interference or if I found it elsewhere.
Does anyone remember this, and if he has done updated U2 megamixes? I would love to hear more of his stuff.
|
|