|
Popmart Lemon
Re-watching the Popmart Mexico gig made me think about their song choices for the tour.
In particular I was wondering why they didn't perform Lemon live ( they only used a recording of the excellent Perfecto mix)?
They could perform it live as it was a highlight of the last leg of the ZOO TV tour. It would have fit the theme for Popmart perfectly, plus the centrepiece of the show was a giant bloody Lemon that they emerged from!
Was it because Bono didn't want to do the falsetto anymore?
Even at the time I remember being a little disappointed with some of the song choices for Popmart and the inclusion of live Lemon would have really helped.
