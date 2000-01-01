|
|Click Here to Login
|Register
|Premium Upgrade
|Blogs
|Gallery
|Arcade
|FAQ
|Calendar
|Search
|Today's Posts
|Mark Forums Read
|Log in
|
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|Today, 05:08 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 58
Local Time: 03:02 AM
|
Please help me out! What U2 track/s is this demo reminding me of?
|Today, 05:09 AM
|#2
|
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 58
Local Time: 03:02 AM
|
I swear that I've heard a couple of U2 b-sides before with a very similar vibe to this, 1982-1987 timeframe.
Joshua Tree b-sides? Unforgettable Fire, October era? I'm thinking Deep In The Heart, Beautiful Ghost, Race Against Time, J.Swallow, Viva Davidoff (obscure Passengers OS1 b-side), as possible contenders.
Any suggestions?
|Thread Tools
|Search this Thread
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|