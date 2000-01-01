Please help me out! What U2 track/s is this demo reminding me of? - U2 Feedback

#1
Please help me out! What U2 track/s is this demo reminding me of?
#2
I swear that I've heard a couple of U2 b-sides before with a very similar vibe to this, 1982-1987 timeframe.

Joshua Tree b-sides? Unforgettable Fire, October era? I'm thinking Deep In The Heart, Beautiful Ghost, Race Against Time, J.Swallow, Viva Davidoff (obscure Passengers OS1 b-side), as possible contenders.

Any suggestions?
