|Today, 06:08 AM
|#1
|
The Fly
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 31
Local Time: 04:32 AM
|
Other bands/artists who've worked with as many great producers as U2?
I came across an article recently that summarized the most acclaimed (or at least the most well-known..) music producers to come out of the last 4 decades.
Producers U2 have collaborated with that were listed:
Rick Rubin
Steve Lillywhite
Martin Hannett
Daniel Lanios
Mark Flood
Brian Eno
Nigel Godrich
Danger Mouse
that's 8 of the 20 that were discussed. U2 have obviously had the opportunity to work with a great variety of producers thanks to their longevity, they've been around for over 40 years now.
But I'm struggling to think of other artists/bands that have collaborated with so many great producers throughout their career-span?
Are U2 masterful negotiators? Or did they ride a wave of considerably good timing & opportunity to get those key people on-board once their career was really taking-off?
The stars aligned considering the fact Flood was already part of the backroom staff in 1987 and U2 subsequently developed a relationship which enabled them to collaborate for the next 25 years after that.
I guess props to them for putting themselves out there as a young band & having the assertiveness & confidence to approach acclaimed producers such as Eno/Lanios in 1984 and lay-out their vision to them.
