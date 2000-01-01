|Today, 03:15 PM
October Playlist
Since I’ve been in quarantine for months and months (and months), I realized I’ve listened to my entire music collection while working from home, and needed to do find something different. That being said, and this being a special month, I created a custom playlist for this album since I always felt that the original running order was a bit… odd.
1. Rejoice
2. Is That All
3. Fire
4. Gloria
5. Tomorrow
6. With a Shout
7. I Threw a Brick Through a Window
8. I Fall Down
9. Stranger in a Strange Land
10. Scarlet
11. October
I feel that this works a bit better, and I listen to this playlist more than the actual album. Aaaand I figured I’d share because… well, there’s not much else going on.
