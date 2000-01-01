dismantlemyfly The Fly



Local Time: 09:26 PM

October Playlist Since I’ve been in quarantine for months and months (and months), I realized I’ve listened to my entire music collection while working from home, and needed to do find something different. That being said, and this being a special month, I created a custom playlist for this album since I always felt that the original running order was a bit… odd.



1. Rejoice

2. Is That All

3. Fire

4. Gloria

5. Tomorrow

6. With a Shout

7. I Threw a Brick Through a Window

8. I Fall Down

9. Stranger in a Strange Land

10. Scarlet

11. October



I feel that this works a bit better, and I listen to this playlist more than the actual album. Aaaand I figured I’d share because… well, there’s not much else going on.