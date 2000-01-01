tommycharles War Child

Join Date: Mar 2005 Posts: 608 Local Time: 12:49 AM

Next Streaming Concert: Go Home, Slane 2000 https://www.u2.com/news/title/next-up-live-from-slane-castle



I assume unlike Sydney this won’t have a different mix, but that’s fine as the original mix is good. I haven’t sat and watched that show in at least a decade, looking forward to seeing it again (and probably replacing the copy in my Plex library).