|Today, 05:41 PM
|#1
|
War Child
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 608
Local Time: 12:49 AM
|
Next Streaming Concert: Go Home, Slane 2000
https://www.u2.com/news/title/next-up-live-from-slane-castle
I assume unlike Sydney this won’t have a different mix, but that’s fine as the original mix is good. I haven’t sat and watched that show in at least a decade, looking forward to seeing it again (and probably replacing the copy in my Plex library).
