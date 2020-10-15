MrsSpringsteen Blue Crack Addict



New U2 Stamps

October 15 2020 08:01 AM





Dublin chart-toppers U2 have been immortalised in a new series of stamps being released by An Post.



In what will become instant collector items, the postal company will be issuing a special set of stamps called ‘U2 - A Celebration’ and booklets featuring the iconic musicians today (Oct15).



Aimed at celebrating the musical career and global impact that the stars have had since their formation in 1976, the stamps were designed by U2’s long-time designer Shaughn McGrath in close collaboration with the band themselves.



Based on four of their albums, the stamps will represent the award-winning band through the decades and news of their forthcoming release has already created quite the stir online.



Entitled ‘U2 – A Celebration 1976-2020’, the four-stamp set represents distinct eras in U2’s musical journey.



The stamps feature four of the band’s most memorable albums: The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby (1991), All That You Can’t Leave Behind, and Songs of Experience.



A booklet of four stamps (€5.40) contains two ‘N’ stamps covering standard post within the island of Ireland and two ‘W’ for posting around the world.



Speaking about the prestigious honour Adam Clayton said: “In a year with so many restrictions, it’s fun to think that we can travel from our homes in Ireland to anywhere in the world, courtesy of An Post.”



This will be the third time that Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen have featured on an Irish stamp.









Adam with a framed set. I imagine this is his lockdown look



