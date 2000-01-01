wolbersu2 War Child

Join Date: Sep 2004 Posts: 665 Local Time: 09:26 PM

New subscribers gift for 2021 With 2020 almost wrapped up it's time for speculating and ideas about the new subscribers gift. Last two gifts were great imo, (OK, the dvd should have been a blu-ray) but now, after a relative quiet year on the U2-front (and a 2021 will be a 'calm' year too) I'm quite curious what will be next. What makes sense? Again I've got some ideas! I think any of us have!



1. A Rare and Remastered cd part two (and download/stream for the 'digital' collectors): with inclusion of the original meant Songs of Ascent, including a polished studioversion of Mercy , first studio take of Every Breaking Wave, North Star, Winter (movie version), 'Where the shadows fall' (from the Willie Nelson movie, not released at all at this point). In short: enough to fill one or two cd's.



2. The soundtrack to the forthcoming JT-tour movie 'Heartland' on cd



There 's plenty of material to choose I think. Give us something to look forward to in these times. The ATYCLB-box (with hardly rare material) was such an anti-climax last year. __________________



