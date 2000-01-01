waldropcv11 Babyface

Join Date: May 2017 Posts: 3 Local Time: 12:30 PM

New live U2 podcast - Under A Bootleg Sky Hello fellow U2ers,



We have just posted our first full episode of our new podcast - Under A Bootleg Sky - where we discuss one night in U2's live history each episode. Our first episode started with a bang, December 31, 1989. One of our favorite bootlegs of all time, and one I'm sure most of you guys are very familiar with. You can find us on Apple and Spotify Podcasts. You can also find us on Instagram @UnderABootlegSky or Twitter @bootleg_sky Please let us know what you think of our first episode!



Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/under-a-bootleg-sky-the-live-u2-podcast/id1525297814



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0132nrCnB0jhj3AcVVBpn2?si=V6X46L-QSNmOJyG2AfMZqA