|Today, 12:56 PM
|#1
War Child
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Scotland
Posts: 995
Local Time: 09:08 PM
New Bono song... “Eden (To Find Love)”
Co-written with Linda Perry, it was posted to YouTube a short while ago. Not sure if this is the same as the other thread called "new Bono song" as that video has been taken down...
https://youtu.be/H9M_Aa0kVlA
From Rolling Stone:
Quote:
|Today, 01:42 PM
|#2
War Child
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Baltimore
Posts: 722
Local Time: 08:08 PM
I'm not crazy about the way Bono sings in his lower register these days - he seems to purposely take the bass out of his voice, which makes it much more like his speaking voice, though I prefer the guttural sound he used to get on, say, 'Until The End of the World.' It also sounds like the verses were done in one take, kind of a throwaway quality that works sometimes, but doesn't this time for me.
That said, he's been killing lately in his mid and upper range. The "tell the ocean" part sounds like it could have come right off of ATYCLB, in a good way.
