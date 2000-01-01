ascender_RS War Child

New Bono song... “Eden (To Find Love)”



https://youtu.be/H9M_Aa0kVlA



From Rolling Stone:



Quote: Bono and Linda Perry have collaborated on a new song, “Eden (To Find Love),” which appears on the upcoming soundtrack for the recent documentary, Citizen Penn. The soundtrack drops Friday.



Perry and Bono wrote and produced “Eden (To Find Love),” an understated folk-rock tune led by a delicate guitar strum and the soft patter of drums. Bono’s vocals begin at a hush but rise steadily over the course of the song as he sings, “Out of the ash, out of the dust/The clever learn, who not to trust/The genius of belief, is that we must, take a chance sometimes on us.”



“Eden (To Find Love)” was released with a music video that includes footage from Citizen Penn, which chronicles Sean Penn’s humanitarian efforts in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake there. The clip also includes some front-facing video of Bono performing the song.



“‘This is an extraordinary document of an extraordinary man’s work, putting not just his brain but his body in the way of various injustices,” Bono said. “For all the gravitas, the dude still cracks me up! In this song I play God and Sean plays Adam, having explained that it was me not Eve who got us thrown out of the Eden… or something like that. Linda helped me strip this all right back, and I even got our daughter Jordan on backing vocals. It’s a family affair.”



Perry composed the score for Citizen Penn, which will be released May 21st via Lakeshore Records. Citizen Penn was directed by Don Hardy and is streaming now on Discovery+.




