Chicago 2005 is streaming for 48 hours from Saturday. This show is interesting:



- The light curtains were not their best presentation idea.



- Stories for Boys snippet in Vertigo is awesome, I’ve no idea why this one doesn’t come back more often.



- The Elevation fake-out intro worked really well.



- The Cry/Electric Co with Bullet for Butterfly Wings was huge on this tour. It’s great that it came back in ‘15 and ‘18, but I’m partial to the Vertigo versions.



- Beautiful Day is one of many examples in this show of 2005 being the best year for Bono’s voice after 1993.



- I Iike that they left in the mistake in Edge’s Miracle Drug solo. He’s human after all!



- This tour began the trend of Bono’ wearing sunglasses for almost the whole show. If you want to see his eyes... you’ve got Sometimes.



- Those Variax acoustic/electrics Edge used in LAPOE and The Fly were very weird instruments. They haven’t been seen since, and I don’t miss them.



- Bullet from this tour gets a bad rap - it’s not my favorite version, but I prefer the one in this show from some later in the tour, the solo became more aggressive as time went by, and I like that they were still fully committed to the idea here.



- Miss Sarajevo later in the tour was brilliant, but it’s nice to see RTSS get an outing.



- It shows a strong back catalog - and some terrible presentation decisions - that Pride/Streets/One is the worst part of this show by a long way. Although Bono’s run to the top of the ellipse in Streets on this tour is I think the last time he ran around the stage at any distance.



- There were some powerful versions of Zoo Station and The Fly on this tour, and audio wise the Chicago ones are great. But Hamish Hamilton seems to have delegated directing these two to an intern.



- I prefer this version of Original of the Species to the electric guitar/orchestra version in Milan. Also, a shot of Bono in this song from this show would be used in iPod ads and boxes for the next several years.



